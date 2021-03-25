Sorensen re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year, $2.4 million contract Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Sorensen, who's suited up with the team for the past seven seasons, will return to Kansas City after compiling a career high in tackles (91) during his 2020 campaign. In addition to his career high in tackles, the 31-year-old posted five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three interceptions in his 15 games last season. Sorensen will return to his prominent role in the Chiefs' secondary in 2021.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Career-high tackle count in 2020•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Totals seven tackles•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Piles season high in stops•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Leads team with nine tackles•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Registers pick-six in win•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Grabs first interception•