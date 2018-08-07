Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Suffers knee injury
Sorensen did not practice Tuesday due to a knee injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
It's unclear exactly when Sorensen suffered the knee injury, and given that he is still being evaluated, the severity may not be uncovered until Wednesday's practice session. For now, Sorensen should be considered day-to-day until the team has an update on his recovery timetable.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Quiet end to impressive 2017 season•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Double-digit tackle effort versus Jets•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Picks up first full sack of 2017•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs interception in loss•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Leads team in tackles Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Racks up six tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...