Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Tending to leg injury
Sorensen is dealing with a leg injury rather than a knee issue, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.
After an evaluation Tuesday, an ACL tear was ruled out, signifying the import of the injury. There's a chance that Sorensen's recovery will extend into the regular season, when he'll be looking to continue last season's breakout, 89-tackle campaign from 2017.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Suffers knee injury•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Quiet end to impressive 2017 season•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Double-digit tackle effort versus Jets•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Picks up first full sack of 2017•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs interception in loss•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Leads team in tackles Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...