Sorensen had seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 33-27 win over the Chiefs.
The 30-year-old played every defensive snap for the fifth straight contest as he continues to play a significant role in the secondary. Sorensen has 80 tackles (59 solo), three interceptions, two forced fumble and one touchdown this season.
