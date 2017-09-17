Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Warming up with starters
Sorensen has been warming up with the starting defense ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Eagles, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Sorensen was seen as a candidate to start at safety for Kansas City after Eric Berry (achilles) saw his season end after one game. Warmups indicate that Sorensen will get the starting nod in Week 2, though it's unclear if he'll hold that spot in the coming weeks.
