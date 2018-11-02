Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Week 10 return likely
Coach Andy Reid indicated Sorensen (knee) probably isn't ready to return Sunday against the Browns, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Sorensen returned to practice and was designated to return from injured reserve last week, meaning he still has one more week to be activated. If not activated, the 28-year-old must remain on IR the rest of the season. Nov. 11 against the Cardinals is the next game to look at if Sorensen is able to return in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Injury report
The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...
-
Week 9 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...