Coach Andy Reid indicated Sorensen (knee) probably isn't ready to return Sunday against the Browns, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Sorensen returned to practice and was designated to return from injured reserve last week, meaning he still has one more week to be activated. If not activated, the 28-year-old must remain on IR the rest of the season. Nov. 11 against the Cardinals is the next game to look at if Sorensen is able to return in 2018.