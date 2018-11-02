Coach Andy Reid indicated Sorensen (knee) probably isn't ready to return Sunday against the Browns, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Sorensen returned to practice and was designated to return from injured reserve last week, meaning he still has one more week to be activated. If not activated, the 28-year-old must remain on IR the rest of the season. Nov. 11 against the Cardinals is the next game to look at if Sorensen is able to return in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...