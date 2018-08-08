Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Will miss start of regular season
Sorensen (knee) will undergo knee surgery and miss the first part of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sorensen's recovery was expected to take a good chunk of preseason, but ruling out regular-season games over a month before kickoff is troubling. The 28-year-old safety accrued 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six pass breakups in 15 games last season. His injury will spark a battle between Eric Murray and Leon McQuay III for the Week 1 starting free safety position.
More News
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Tending to leg injury•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Suffers knee injury•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Quiet end to impressive 2017 season•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Double-digit tackle effort versus Jets•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Picks up first full sack of 2017•
-
Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen: Logs interception in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...