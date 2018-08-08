Sorensen (knee) will undergo knee surgery and miss the first part of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sorensen's recovery was expected to take a good chunk of preseason, but ruling out regular-season games over a month before kickoff is troubling. The 28-year-old safety accrued 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six pass breakups in 15 games last season. His injury will spark a battle between Eric Murray and Leon McQuay III for the Week 1 starting free safety position.