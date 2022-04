The Chiefs selected Kinnard in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 145th overall.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Kinnard played 46 games (39 starts) over four years at Kentucky. He mostly played right tackle in college, but he may project as a guard at the NFL level. Kinnard may need to refine his skills before getting a starting role, but his ability to play multiple positions could provide a quicker path to the field.