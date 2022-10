Harris logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sacks during Week 5's 30-29 win over the Raiders.

Harris notched his first NFL sack during Week 5's narrow win over Vegas. The linebacker has really stepped up as the team's starting weakside linebacker as Willie Gay remains suspended until Week 7 against the Niners. The 26-year-old will look to continue the momentum in Sunday's matchup against the Bills.