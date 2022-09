Harris recorded 13 tackles (seven solo) in the team's 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Harris was called upon to step up with Willie Gay out serving a four-game suspension. It was the second most snaps Harris has played in his three-year career, and his 13 stops topped his previous best of 10 combined tackles. He should continue to play a large role on the Chiefs' defense until at least Gay returns, including Sunday against the Buccaneers.