Chiefs' Darius Harris: Spends rookie season on NFI list
Harris (undisclosed) spent the entire 2019 regular season on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Harris would have been eligible to be activated from the NFI list as early as Week 6 if healthy, but the Chiefs opted to keep him on reserve for the entire 2019 campaign. He's working to recover from an undisclosed injury sustained during his final college season with Middle Tennessee.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the entire XFL Week 3 slate, providing top DFS plays for every position...
-
2/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT guys make their early picks for the best 2020 sleepers, including upside picks at every...
-
Dynasty trade charts, rankings, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently available at CBS Sports?...
-
Tight End Dynasty Risers & Fallers
Heath Cummings makes the case that Mark Andrews should be the No. 2 tight end in Dynasty.
-
Busts 1.0: Hard acts to follow
These 12, some among the biggest stars of 2019, are unlikely to be worth what it will take...
-
Sleepers 1.0: High on Burrow
Only Matthew Stafford breaks the mold in our annual pre-NFL Draft rendition of Sleepers 1.0...