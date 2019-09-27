Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Additional work expected
Williams is slated for more work out of the Chiefs' backfield with Damien Williams (knee) ruled out for Sunday's contest at Detroit.
With Damien Williams sidelined last Sunday against the Ravens and LeSean McCoy leaving that contest due to an ankle injury, Darrel Williams filled in ably, taking 14 touches for 109 yards from scrimmage while earning 54 percent of the offensive snaps. McCoy likely will start again this weekend, but it'll come after being listed as LP/FP/FP on Chiefs injury reports. No matter how many reps he receives, Darrel Williams seems capable of producing with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Covers for Shady•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Could be starter Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Special teams only in opener•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Logs six carries in preseason loss•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: In mix for backup duties•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Facing backup competition•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...