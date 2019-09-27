Williams is slated for more work out of the Chiefs' backfield with Damien Williams (knee) ruled out for Sunday's contest at Detroit.

With Damien Williams sidelined last Sunday against the Ravens and LeSean McCoy leaving that contest due to an ankle injury, Darrel Williams filled in ably, taking 14 touches for 109 yards from scrimmage while earning 54 percent of the offensive snaps. McCoy likely will start again this weekend, but it'll come after being listed as LP/FP/FP on Chiefs injury reports. No matter how many reps he receives, Darrel Williams seems capable of producing with Patrick Mahomes at the helm.