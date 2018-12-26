Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Appears healthy for Week 17
Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Williams injured his hamstring during Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks, leaving Damien Williams and Charcandrick West as the only options at running back. With Spencer Ware (hamstring) also managing a full practice to start the week, it appears the Chiefs will have a healthy backfield Sunday against the Raiders. The undrafted rookie out of LSU probably won't be a big piece of the equation unless there's garbage-time work in the fourth quarter.
