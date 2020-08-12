Williams appears to be competing with Darwin Thompson in the Kansas City backfield, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season, leaving Clyde Edwards-Helaire and DeAndre Washington as the favorites to see backfield snaps early in the year. However, Darrel Williams does have the advantage of experience in Andy Reid's offense, with his usage last season hinting at a level of trust to handle passing downs. It's possible there's a Week 1 role available, especially if the newcomers are slow to acclimate during training camp.