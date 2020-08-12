Williams appears to be competing with Darwin Thompson in training camp for a secondary role in the Kansas City backfield, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

After Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and DeAndre Washington are the favorites to handle most of the backfield snaps early in the year. However, Darrel Williams holds the advantage of experience in Andy Reid's offense, with his usage last season hinting at a level of trust to handle passing downs. It's possible there's a Week 1 role available for him, especially if the two newcomers are slow to acclimate during training camp.