Williams was working out first in the Chiefs' running-back drills during pregame warmups, signaling that he may garner the start Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With normal No. 1 back Damien Williams (knee) sidelined, the Chiefs will be forced to break in a new starter for the matchup between division leaders. Veteran LeSean McCoy is listed second on the depth chart and was expected to draw the starting nod, but the Chiefs could choose to limit his workload while he nurses a sore ankle that left him visibly gimpy when he reported to the stadium Sunday. If McCoy is in fact limited, Williams and Darwin Thompson - who was second in line during warmups -- could be on tap to handle the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield.