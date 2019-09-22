Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Could be starter Sunday
Williams was working out first in the Chiefs' running-back drills during pregame warmups, signaling that he may garner the start Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
With normal No. 1 back Damien Williams (knee) sidelined, the Chiefs will be forced to break in a new starter for the matchup between division leaders. Veteran LeSean McCoy is listed second on the depth chart and was expected to draw the starting nod, but the Chiefs could choose to limit his workload while he nurses a sore ankle that left him visibly gimpy when he reported to the stadium Sunday. If McCoy is in fact limited, Williams and Darwin Thompson - who was second in line during warmups -- could be on tap to handle the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Special teams only in opener•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Logs six carries in preseason loss•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: In mix for backup duties•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Facing backup competition•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: No touches in AFC Championship Game•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Logs career-high carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...