Williams took over for Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) in the second half of Sunday's loss to Buffalo, finishing with five carries for 27 yards and three receptions for 18 yards.

Edwards-Helaire went down with an apparent knee injury in the second half of Sunday's contest, and while he was eventually able to limp off the field, the running back was clearly in pain. We will have to wait for an update on the Chiefs' starting tailback's knee, but Williams should take over if CEH is forced to miss any time. The 26-year-old would receive a huge boost in value if he is asked to start for this potent offense, so do not hesitate on pulling the trigger on the waiver wire in the event he does start against Washington on Sunday.