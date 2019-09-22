Williams ran for 62 yards on nine carries and added 47 yard on five catches during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens.

A huge chunk of Williams' yardage came midway through the fourth quarter when he cut upfield on an outside run and gained 41 yards, getting tripped up just before he was able to head into the end zone. Williams was only able to get 14 touches due to Damien Williams' (knee) absence and Shady McCoy's (ankle) early exit. That he was able to gain 109 yards in relief is a testament to Williams' skill, the danger of any Chiefs back, or both. His viability next week in Detroit is obviously dependent on the overall health of the Chiefs' backfield.