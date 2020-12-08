Williams rushed six times for a season-high 38 yards and reeled in one of his two targets for another five Sunday versus the Broncos.

Williams logged a season-high 31 offensive snaps (48 percent) thanks to Clyde Edwards-Helaire being withheld from the contest due to a bug despite being listed as active. Le'Veon Bell took the other 52 percent of the offensive snaps, producing a similar stat line to Williams. It's at least an encouraging sign for Williams that his role expanded greatly with Edwards-Helaire on the sidelines, but the rookie should be back in the mix next week, shaving off a lot of Wiliams' work.