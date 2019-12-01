Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Exits Sunday's game
Williams suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Raiders.
This had the look of an injury that will probably end the running back's day. With Damien Williams (ribs) already out this week, the Chiefs' Week 13 backfield is now down to LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson.
