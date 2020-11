Williams rushed three times for 19 yards and reeled in his only target Sunday versus the Jets.

Williams saw a slight bump in his workload Sunday after playing just one offensive snap last week. However, that action primarily came on the final drive with the game a blowout, so it may not be worth reading into too much. Both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Le'Veon Bell remain ahead of him in the pecking order for reps out of the backfield, which leaves just spare snaps for Williams.