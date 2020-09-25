Williams (ankle) practiced fully Friday.
Williams injured his ankle this past Sunday against the Chargers, capping him at one carry and 10 offensive snaps. The development allowed Darwin Thompson to get involved in the Chiefs offense en route to four rushes for 21 yards on 15 plays on offense. With an uncapped session under his belt, Williams is set to reprise his role as the primary backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but Thompson's performance may allow for a more even split of backfield reps that don't go to the rookie.
