Williams didn't receive a touch on five offensive snaps (eight percent) in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Williams resumed his role as the team's third back Sunday with Clyde Edwards-Helaire back from an illness that kept him from taking the field a week ago. Barring another absence from the rookie back, it's unlikely Williams' role will expand much beyond what we saw from him Sunday, though he typically receives a few touches.
