Williams remains a candidate for the top backup duties behind Damien Williams (hamstring), Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Williams rushed just 13 times all of last season, but he's seen plenty of reps in fall camp while Damien Williams has been on the sidelines. He could gain some marginal fantasy value should he secure the backup spot and has proven he can serve as a pass-catcher as well, notching 23 receptions as a senior at LSU in 2017.

