Williams rushed once for four yards and hauled in just one of his season-high five targets for 15 receiving yards Sunday versus the Raiders.

It appears Williams has earned himself a role in pass-only situations despite rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire's efficiency as a pass catcher. Williams logged a season-high 29 offensive snaps in Sunday's contest, though he wound up with little to show for it. He remains well behind Edwards-Helaire in the pecking order in normal circumstances, but it appears he could be bound for a larger workload in the rare occasions when the Chiefs are trailing and in pass-only situation.