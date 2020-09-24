Williams (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
With the Chiefs playing in Baltimore on Monday this week, Williams had the benefit of an extra day off before Kansas City held its first practice following Sunday's overtime win against the Chargers. The added rest apparently wasn't enough for Williams to completely shake the injury he sustained Week 2, but the fact that he was on the field in any fashion Thursday is an encouraging sign. Assuming he's cleared to play against the Ravens, Williams should serve as the top understudy to starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
