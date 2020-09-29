Williams rushed twice for six yards and hauled in both of his targets for one yard Monday against the Ravens.
Williams resumed his backup duties behind rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire this week after departing early the game prior due to an ankle issue. As long as he's healthy, Williams should see a small amount of playing time each week. He is also the clear favorite to take on the lead job should Edwards-Helaire miss any time.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Gets in full practice•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Limited activity Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Nine touches in opener•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Working ahead of Washington•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Competing for rotation spot•