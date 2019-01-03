Williams rushed a career-high 11 times for 31 yards in Week 17 against the Raiders.

Nearly all of Wiliams' work came late in a blowout, so there is very little to take away from the fact that he split carries with Damien Williams evenly on the day. He should serve as a backup in the playoffs and should be in the running to retain a spot as a depth option again in 2019.

