Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Logs career-high carries
Williams rushed a career-high 11 times for 31 yards in Week 17 against the Raiders.
Nearly all of Wiliams' work came late in a blowout, so there is very little to take away from the fact that he split carries with Damien Williams evenly on the day. He should serve as a backup in the playoffs and should be in the running to retain a spot as a depth option again in 2019.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Week 17 status in question•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Appears healthy for Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Injures hamstring•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Minimal offensive contributions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...