Williams rushed six times for 25 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during the Chiefs' 17-7 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday.

Williams paced the Chiefs backfield in carries on the night and did a serviceable job with his opportunities. Fellow backs Carlos Hyde (5-23) and Darwin Thompson (4-30) were solid as well, so the competition for two potential backup running back slots behind presumed starter Damien Williams remains relatively heated. Williams will look to continue making his case in Saturday's third preseason tilt versus the 49ers.