Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Makes only touch count
Williams logged just seven snaps on offense Sunday against the Texans, turning his only touch (a catch on two targets) for 52 yards.
Williams' involvement was more than cut in half from the 15 snaps he saw last week against the Colts, likely the result of LeSean McCoy becoming more involved again. At this point, Williams is essentially just a handcuff option that isn't guaranteed significant reps even if either Damien Williams or LeSean McCoy misses time.
