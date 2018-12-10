Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Minimal offensive contributions
Williams saw two offensive snaps Sunday against the Ravens, though he did catch a pass for eight yards.
Williams sits third on the depth chart, for the time being, behind Spencer Ware and Damien Williams, though the reacquisition of long-time Chiefs back Charcandrick West could threaten his job security slightly. Regardless, Williams serves mainly as a special teams contributor and a depth back option at this point.
