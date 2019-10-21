Play

Williams logged two carries for one yard and hauled in both of his targets for another five yards Thursday against the Broncos.

Williams has maintained a minor offensive role even after the return of Damien Williams, but it's not enough for him to warrant fantasy ownership as much more than a handcuff at this point. Still, the fact that he's basically matching Damien in snap counts indicates he could sport some fantasy value should one of the other two miss time.

