Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Minimal role Sunday
Williams logged just 15 snaps on offense and didn't receive a carry Sunday against the Colts.
Williams' drop in playing time corresponded with the return of Damien Williams on Sunday. It's worth noting that Darrel Williams saw as many snaps as LeSean McCoy during Sunday's contest, though coach Andy Reid indicated that McCoy will see more snaps when he figures out his pass protection problems. At this point, Williams looks to be the third wheel in the backfield behind the other two.
