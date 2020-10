Williams ran once for two yards and failed to reel in his lone target in Monday's contest versus the Patriots.

Williams logged 15 offensive snaps on the night (27 percent offensive snap share) behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire but saw one total touch on the night. He's still set for a distant second fiddle role behind his rookie counterpart and is unlikely to see much of an increase beyond Monday's snap count as long as Edwards-Heliare is available.