Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Misses Thursday's practice
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2020
6:06 pm ET
Williams (illness) didn't practice Thursday.
The same goes for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, which resulted in Le'Veon Bell and Darwin Thompson being the only Kansas City running backs to practice Thursday. Added updates regarding the Week 11 status of the duo that missed practice due to illness should arrive no later than Friday.
