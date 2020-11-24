Williams hauled in all three of his targets for 22 yards Sunday versus the Raiders.

Williams actually worked his way into an even timeshare of 20 snaps with Le'Veon Bell in the backup role Sunday, surpassing his snap count in any of the last three weeks. Bell still out-touched him eight to three, but the fact that Williams is remaining involved in a significant way is at least encouraging. Unless Bell or Clyde Edwards-Helaire misses time, it's unlikely Williams will see his role expand much beyond its current state.