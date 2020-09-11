Williams logged seven carries for 23 yards and hauled in two passes for seven yards on two targets in the opener versus the Texans on Thursday.

While Williams was a clear No. 2 behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, no other running back even aw the field in the opener. This likely points to Williams taking over the lead role should Edwards-Helaire miss time, but he may not see enough action on a weekly basis to justify usage under normal circumstances.