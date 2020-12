Williams didn't get his hands on the ball during Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.

After playing 20 snaps last week versus the Raiders, Williams took the field for just eight offensive reps Sunday. That left minimal time for him to make an impression on the scorebook and he was ultimately unable to do so. It's unlikely his role will expand a ton barring both Clyde-Edwards Helaire and Le'Veon Bell missing time.