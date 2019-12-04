Play

Williams (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. He'd need to resume practicing in some capacity for any chance of suiting up Week 14. With Damien Williams (ribs) also not practicing, the Chiefs could be forced to operate with a backfield consisting of LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware.

