Williams played 20 snaps -- all on special teams -- Sunday in the Chiefs' 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The undrafted rookie out of LSU had been acting as the top backup to Damien Williams since Week 15 against the Chargers but dropped to third on the depth chart Sunday with Spencer Ware cleared to return from a hamstring injury. Ware will become an unrestricted free agent in March and is no lock to be re-signed, potentially paving the way for Darrel Williams to reclaim a more prominent role behind Damien in 2019. Even if Ware isn't brought retained, however, there's still a decent likelihood that the Chiefs will address their running-back room via trade, free agency or the draft.