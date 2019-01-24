Chiefs' Darrel Williams: No touches in AFC Championship Game
Williams played 20 snaps -- all on special teams -- Sunday in the Chiefs' 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
The undrafted rookie out of LSU had been acting as the top backup to Damien Williams since Week 15 against the Chargers but dropped to third on the depth chart Sunday with Spencer Ware cleared to return from a hamstring injury. Ware will become an unrestricted free agent in March and is no lock to be re-signed, potentially paving the way for Darrel Williams to reclaim a more prominent role behind Damien in 2019. Even if Ware isn't brought retained, however, there's still a decent likelihood that the Chiefs will address their running-back room via trade, free agency or the draft.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Logs career-high carries•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Week 17 status in question•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Appears healthy for Week 17•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Injures hamstring•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Scores first career touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...