Williams collected 46 yards on 10 carries and secured four of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 17-14 win against the Falcons.

Williams' workload exceeded that of Le'Veon Bell (seven carries, one catch) with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) inactive for the Week 16 matchup. This was a surprising development after Bell garnered a team-high 15 rush attempts last Sunday in a win over New Orleans. Williams not only delivered a 4.6 yards-per-carry average on the ground, but he also tied Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman for second on the team in targets. With Edwards-Helaire expected to sit Kansas City's regular-season finale against the Chargers, Williams' workload will depend on whether coach Andy Reid wants to preserve the 25-year-old for a home game in the AFC divisional round.