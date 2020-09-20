Williams injured his ankle during Sunday's road game versus the Chargers.
Prior to his departure, Williams' sole touch was a 12-yard rush as Clyde Edwards-Helaire continued to serve as the most utilized running back for the Chiefs. As long as Williams is sidelined, Darwin Thompson will take on any of the team's RB reps not given to Edwards-Helaire.
