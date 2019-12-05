Williams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Chiefs on Thursday morning.

Williams had already been considered doubtful to play in Week 14, which was confirmed by his absence from the practice field Wednesday. It now appears the injury is season-ending, leaving the Chiefs to move forward with LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson as the two primary backs. The team also brought in Spencer Ware on Tuesday, which is another indicator in hindsight that the injury could be serious. Damien Williams (ribs) could be available as well, though he also sat out practice to begin the week.