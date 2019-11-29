Williams and LeSean McCoy are expected to handle larger roles out of the Kansas City backfield Sunday against the Raiders with Damien Williams (rib) ruled out for the contest, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Damien Williams played only 12 snaps in the Chiefs' previous game Nov. 18 against the Chargers before departing with the rib injury. A Week 12 bye wasn't enough for Damien to overcome the injury, so the Chiefs will likely turn to a tandem of Darrel and McCoy to shoulder the snaps and touches out of the backfield, just as they did following Damien's early departure in Week 11. In that contest, Darrel played 43 percent of the offensive snaps and logged 13 touches (11 carries, two catches) for 43 yards and a score, while McCoy took 40 percent of the snaps and gained 57 yards on 11 touches (seven carries, four receptions). After being inactive for the win over the Chargers, rookie Darwin Thompson should dress as the No. 3 option Sunday, but he's unlikely to have a meaningful role in coach Andy Reid's game plan.