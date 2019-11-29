Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Primed for larger role
Williams and LeSean McCoy are expected to handle larger roles out of the Kansas City backfield Sunday against the Raiders with Damien Williams (rib) ruled out for the contest, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Damien Williams played only 12 snaps in the Chiefs' previous game Nov. 18 against the Chargers before departing with the rib injury. A Week 12 bye wasn't enough for Damien to overcome the injury, so the Chiefs will likely turn to a tandem of Darrel and McCoy to shoulder the snaps and touches out of the backfield, just as they did following Damien's early departure in Week 11. In that contest, Darrel played 43 percent of the offensive snaps and logged 13 touches (11 carries, two catches) for 43 yards and a score, while McCoy took 40 percent of the snaps and gained 57 yards on 11 touches (seven carries, four receptions). After being inactive for the win over the Chargers, rookie Darwin Thompson should dress as the No. 3 option Sunday, but he's unlikely to have a meaningful role in coach Andy Reid's game plan.
More News
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Gets in end zone•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Three touches in Week 10•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Totals just one carry•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Single-digit snaps in Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Minimal production again•
-
Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Makes only touch count•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...