Williams finished the 2020 regular season with 39 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown while hauling in 18 of his 26 targets for another 116 yards.

Williams saw a major bump in his action from 2018 to 2019, but that upward trend flattened out in his third professional campaign. Williams did manage to haul in a career-best 18 passes and averaged a career-high 4.3 yards per carry this season, so there's a good chance he will be on an NFL roster somewhere come 2021. As a restricted free agent heading into the offseason the Chiefs would have to match other teams' offers to retain his services.