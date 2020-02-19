Williams (hamstring) carried 41 times for 141 yards (3.4 YPC) and caught 15 of 19 targets for 167 yards across 12 games before the Chiefs placed him on injured reserve in December.

Prior to being shut down with the hamstring issue, Williams had shown improvement in his second professional season, taking on a greater role on passing downs while also seeing action on special teams. Williams should be fully recovered from the hamstring issue by the time training camp arrives, putting him on track to enter the final season of his rookie deal in optimal health. He'll likely return to a similar depth role in the backfield in 2020, as both Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson remain under contract.