Williams ran the ball 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while securing his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 38-24 win against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) was healthy enough to suit up for his first game appearance since Week 15, and he remained active throughout Sunday's playoff tilt. Williams paced the backfield in carries and rushing yards for a second straight outing, however, helping provide Kansas City back-to-back Super Bowl berths by way of his second-quarter TD run. Williams and the Chiefs' running back committee will have to contend with Tampa Bay's top-ranked rush defense, which held opponents to 82.2 yards per game during the regular season while containing Green Bay to just 67 yards in the NFC Championship Game.