Williams rushed twice for 13 yards and caught two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers on Thursday.

Williams served as a spell back for Damien Williams in the contest, though he saw just 15 snaps compared to Damien's 44. The rookie back could remain part of the mix against next week if Spencer Ware (hamstring) is unable to take the field against the Seahawks next Sunday.

