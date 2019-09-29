Chiefs' Darrel Williams: Scores first career touchdowns
Williams ran for 13 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries and added 43 yards on three catches during Sunday's 34-30 win over Detroit. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Williams capped the comeback in the closing seconds of the game with a bruising one-yard touchdown, the second of the game and his career. Thrust into duty due to the knee injury to Damien Williams (knee), Williams has shown some ability as a receiver and had a nice 41-yard run last week. His value likely depends on the health of Damien Williams, but Williams looks like a quality play if it's only him and Shady McCoy in the backfield.
