Williams rushed six times for 26 yards and a touchdown and reeled in his lone target for another 15 yards Monday versus the Bills.

The Chiefs opened the floodgate in the ground game Monday night, with each of the team's top three backs averaging at least 4.3 yards per carry and top back Clyde Edwards-Helaire notching 6.2. Despite the effort, Williams will likely see his role diminish moving forward following the team's signing of Le'Veon Bell last week. Bell will be eligible to take the field this Sunday and should do so in some situations. Given that he's still new to the offense, Williams may still take the field on occasion this week but will likely see minimal action in the future.